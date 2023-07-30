36 combat engagements in last day, AFU holds back enemy in Lyman and Mariinka sectors, continues offensive in Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors - General Staff

Over the past day, the enemy launched 8 missile and 33 air strikes and fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and localities.

This is stated in рmorning summary of AFU General Staff, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

At night, the Russians struck again with Iranian Shahed strike UAVs in Ukraine. Information on the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

The General Staff emphasized that the likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Over the past day, 36 combat engagements took place.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 20 localities. Among them are Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Grabovske, Budivelne, Volfyne in Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Okhrimivka, Ogirtseve and Tykhyne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, Topoli, Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Kyslivka, Berestove, Kindrashivka and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnekamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut sector, more than 15 localities suffered from hostile artillery attacks, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora and Druzhba.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy launched an air strike near Nevelske. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske, Karlivka, Novokalynove in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive near the town of Mariinka. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Krasnohorivka and fired at more than 15 localities, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, and Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Makarivka and Staromayorsk and fired at the localities of Yelizavetivka, Odradne, Blahodatne, Makarivka, Rivne, Staromayorsk and Vilne Pole in Donetsk region.

На Запорізькому та Херсонському напрямках противник зосереджує основні зусилля на недопущенні подальшого просування наших військ. Ворог завдав авіаційних ударів в районах Малої Токмачки і Оріхова Запорізької області та Антонівки на Херсонщині. Артилерійських обстрілів зазнали понад 30 населених пунктів, серед них Новодарівка, Мала Токмачка, Білогір’я, Малі Щербаки, Кам’янське Запорізької області; Золота Балка, Токарівка, Антонівка, Тягинка, Михайлівка Херсонської області. Водночас Сили оборони України продовжують ведення наступальної операції на Мелітопольському та Бердянському напрямках, закріплюються на досягнутих рубежах.