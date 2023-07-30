Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 245,700 people (+480 per day), 4205 tanks, 4795 artillery systems, 8178 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Defence Forces have killed about 245,700 Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.07.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 245700 (+480) people were liquidated;

tanks - 4205 (+14) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 8178 (+11) units;

artillery systems - 4,795 (+9) units;

MLRS - 698 (+0) units;

air defence systems - 459 (+1) units;

aircraft - 315 (+0) units;

helicopters - 311 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4011 (+4);

cruise missiles - 1347 (+0);

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

motor vehicles and tankers - 7275 (+28) units;

special equipment - 711 (+1).

