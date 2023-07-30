Air defense destroyed 4 strike and 4 reconnaissance UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 30, 2023, the enemy attacked from the southeast with four Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.

This is stated by AFU Air Forces, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

The Air Force destroyed all enemy UAVs in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Over the past day, defense aviation conducted up to 10 strikes on areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also on July 29, air defense destroyed four reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

