Everything was done in a filigree, precise and accurate manner. AFU continues to destroy enemy logistics on left bank of Kherson region - JFO "South"

The Ukrainian military continues to strike at Russian logistics routes. The strikes on the Chongar bridge on the morning of July 29 were carried out with finesse, precision and accuracy.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South", told about this during the telethon.

"The work was done in a filigree manner, precisely. Now the occupier is looking for new detour routes to supply its troops with ammunition, equipment and resupply. On the left bank, the enemy is experiencing a significant shortage of updated equipment due to our combat work. We are continuing counter-battery fighting and clearing the enemy's positions on the left bank," she noted.

Humeniuk added that the Russians are using civilians for their convoys of equipment. The enemy is forcing them to move in convoys with military equipment so that they are not hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the spokesperson for the "South" military command, Ukrainian Armed Forces units continue to conduct counter-battery combat and clear enemy positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Humeniuk said that the Armed Forces continue to establish fire control over all transport and logistics routes that the enemy can use. Instead, the only thing that can restrain the Defense Forces is the presence of civilians, which the Russians use by alternating vehicles with civilians.

"This is what confuses civilians, because when they try to leave Crimea, unable to use the famous Crimean bridge, they try to go around the mainland and become hostages of this military equipment," added Humenyuk.

As a reminder, on the morning of Saturday, July 29, the Ukrainian military launched a new air attack on the bridge in Chongar, temporarily occupied by the Russian invaders, which connects the Crimean peninsula and Kherson region.