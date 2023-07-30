The Russian occupiers are exporting grain from the captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, and the Kremlin plans to "help" Africa at the expense of this grain.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reports this, Censor.NET reports.

"The racists continue to rob TOT, and they also make good money from it:

At first, they simply stole Ukrainian grain, passed it off as their own, and reported unprecedented harvests in Russia.

Then they said that they were allegedly buying grain from the occupation, although in reality the prices for grain were set below the cost price. So, all the same, they steal.

Now they will "help" Africa at the expense of grain exported from Ukraine.

That is: they stole, sold stolen goods, and also promoted themselves as benefactors," he wrote.

