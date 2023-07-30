Czech Republic was invited to summit in Saudi Arabia regarding Ukraine

At the beginning of August, a summit is planned to be held in Saudi Arabia, where representatives of almost 30 countries will discuss ending the war in Ukraine. And the Czech Republic received an invitation to this summit.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda, this was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Daniel Drake.

According to him, they are now deciding who will represent the Czech Republic at the meeting.

"I can confirm that the Czech Republic has received an invitation to the summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the level of representation is being decided," the message reads.

We will remind, Saudi Arabia plans to hold negotiations on the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Russia will not participate in them. The talks will take place between Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil. Diplomats participating in the discussion reported that the negotiations regarding Ukraine will take place on August 5 and 6 in Jeddah. High-ranking officials from 30 countries will arrive there.