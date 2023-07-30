During July 30, Russians launched 4 missile and 34 air strikes, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information regarding the strikes of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine on July 30, 2023.

The message states: "During the day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 34 air strikes. In particular, they used 4 Shahed-136 attack drones, all of which were destroyed. The Russian Federation also launched 37 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population, residential buildings were destroyed.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high."

