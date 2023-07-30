Important call - Zelenskyy on Pope’s initiative to restore grain initiative

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responded to Pope Francis’ appeal to Russia regarding the extension of the grain agreement.

As Censor.NET informs, Zelenskyy tweeted about this.

"Pope Francis' important appeal to Moscow is to restore the Black Sea grain initiative. The reaction of world spiritual leaders to Russian missile terror and the destruction of Ukrainian agricultural products is extremely important in order to protect the entire world from the food crisis, and especially the peoples of Africa and Asia, who suffer the most from the threat of hunger," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that "Ukraine is and will be the guarantor of the food security of the world."

"The main thing now is to stop Russian terror and fully implement the peace formula," he said.

