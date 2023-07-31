Russian ombudsman Lvova-Belova confirmed deportation of over 700,000 Ukrainian children to Russian Federation

In her report, the Russian Ombudsman for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has deported more than 700,000 children from Ukraine to Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the Russian Children's Ombudsman for 2022.

For example, she claims that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has "accepted" about 4.8 million Ukrainians, including more than 700,000 children. The Ombudsman claims that most Ukrainian children came to Russia with their parents or other relatives.

It is noted that about 1,500 children from institutions for orphans or children left without care were taken to Russia. 288 children from the Donetsk region were placed in foster care in Russia. Children from the Luhansk region allegedly returned to their institutions, but 92 children were later "placed" with Russian families.

Between April and October 2022, another 380 children left without parental care from the territories controlled by the DPR and LPR groups were "placed" in Russian foster families.

The report notes that in November 2022, an orphanage in Oleshky, Kherson region, was in close proximity to the front line, from where 52 children with severe pathologies were "temporarily" transferred to "safe territory" - to the occupied Crimea.

The report also confirms that in the late summer and autumn of 2022, "due to the situation on the front line", children "from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv regions and other territories" were sent "to sanatoriums and recreation organisations" in the occupied Crimea and Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

