Mass shelling of Kherson: two dead, four volunteers and child among injured. PHOTO

In Kherson, the number of victims of massive shelling is growing, and law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 31 July, around 11:00, Russian troops shelled a residential neighbourhood in Kherson. A 65-year-old man who was driving a car along one of the streets at the time of the shelling sustained multiple shrapnel wounds incompatible with life.

In the morning, the occupiers attacked the centre of the regional centre, killing an employee of a utility company and injuring four of his colleagues.

As of 15:30, at least 10 civilians were injured in the shelling of the regional centre. Among the wounded are four volunteers and a minor boy.

The shelling continues.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement agencies, continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is ongoing.