Mother and her ten-year-old daughter were killed as result of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTO

A woman and her ten-year-old daughter were killed in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih in the morning by Russians.

This was reported by volunteer Maria Barabash, Censor.NET reports.

"A mother and her ten-year-old daughter were killed by Russian bastards in Kryvyi Rih. A total of 5 dead.

And after that, the pilot, who killed children and adults without any regrets, will go home to his family and his home. There he will tell how he heroically killed Russia's enemies, and everyone will say that our dad is good.

And after a while, he will fly off to kill again. Does he know the result of his actions? Of course, he does. Does he repent? No.

He finds excuses: "It's necessary", "I'm just following orders", "It's their own fault"

Every scoundrel will be punished," she said.

On the morning of 31 July, Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with two missiles, hitting a residential high-rise and an educational institution. Five people were killed and 64 injured.