Lubinets appealed to UN to receive lists of deported children from Russia

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflicts, Virginia Gamba, with a request to receive from the Russian side lists of deported Ukrainian children.

Lubinets announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In the report, the commissioner for children's rights of the Russian Federation (Maria Lvova-Belova. - Ed.) reports that Russia has taken more than 700,000 Ukrainian children out of Ukraine in 2022," he noted.

As Lubinets emphasizes, "under the guise of 'good deeds', evacuation or rest, Russia takes Ukrainian children to its territory or temporarily occupied Crimea."

"I call on the international community to pay attention to the crimes that Russia constantly commits against Ukrainian children and to take immediate measures to stop gross violations of the norms of international law. I also call to facilitate the return of all children to the territory of Ukraine," wrote Lubinets.

As Lubinets reported, he turned to the special representative of the UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflicts, Virginia Gamba, with a request to receive from the Russian side the lists of deported Ukrainian children and transfer them to Ukraine.

"We will work until we return every child home, and for Ukrainian children, home is Ukraine," he summarized.