Zelensky: Putin will not last 10 years. He is not that figure anymore. What happened to Syria cannot happen to Ukraine

Vladimir Putin will not live for 10 years, so Ukraine will not suffer the fate of Syria.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Brazilian broadcaster Globo, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

The journalist recalled the proxy war that the Russian Federation has been waging in Syria for almost 30 years and asked whether, in Zelensky's opinion, the same could happen to Ukraine.

"It cannot. Putin will not live for so many years. At the rate at which he is fighting with us, he did not fight in Syria. And, although there is terrible suffering in the destruction, this is a different war <…> He will not last. For 30 years he will not will, he will die - that's absolutely clear. But he won't last even 10 years. He's not the same figure anymore," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the entire army of the Russian Federation is currently fighting against Ukraine, and its backbone has already been destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelensky also called the world's mistake that there was no such unity around the Syrian tragedy as there was around the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Read more: Lubinets appealed to UN to receive lists of deported children from Russia