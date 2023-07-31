Russia continues to abuse its position in Security Council to lie, distract and mislead, - USA

The US delegation to the UN accused Russia of abusing its permanent membership in the Security Council.

The representative of the US delegation to the Organization, Trina Saha, made a corresponding statement on Monday at the meeting of the UN Security Council, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia continues to abuse its position in the Security Council to lie, distract and mislead," the US representative stressed.

She emphasized that the topic announced by the Russian delegation at the meeting of the UN Security Council convened by it on Monday is a "mockery" of the activities of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, which presented its report on the situation in Ukraine.

"If you listen to Russia's statements that it announced today, some may be confused as to who is the aggressor and who is the victim," the American diplomat said.

At the same time, she emphasized: since the beginning of the brutal full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, more than 140 UN countries have clearly condemned Russia for its aggression and demanded that the Russian Federation withdraw its troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Now, according to her, the Russians are trying to use their techniques again to divert the attention of the UN from their own aggression.

Read more: Accounts on social networks were not blocked at request of SSU, it was only about neutralizing manifestations of disinformation and propaganda, - response of SSU. DOCUMENT

In addition, the representative of the USA reminded that the Kremlin again resorted to irresponsible nuclear rhetoric this weekend. Russia announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, "which only worsened the already dangerous situation," added the representative of the American delegation.

"Russia's complaints about the consequences of the war it started should remind us all of a simple truth: this war can end today if Russia withdraws its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine and puts an end to the relentless, brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure." she emphasized.

Until this happens, the United States will continue to fully support Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as the principles of the UN Charter, the US representative said.

As reported, on Monday the Russian delegation to the UN convened a meeting of the Security Council on the Ukrainian issue. At the same time, in formulating the topic of the meeting, the Russian Federation accused Ukraine of "systematic use of terrorist methods."