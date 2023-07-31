Zelensky: Russia is no longer able to occupy Ukraine completely, but can return to this

Russia may try to reoccupy all of Ukraine after a certain respite.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Brazilian broadcaster Globo, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"All their actions on the battlefield indicate that today Russia is not capable of occupying Ukraine completely and destroying us. Their desires are the same, but deep in their hearts they all already realize that they are not capable... They were capable at the beginning of this war . They thought they would do [it]," Zelensky said.

However, according to him, the Ukrainians "did something" both inside the state and outside to become stronger than the Russian Federation, and now the Russians understand that full occupation is impossible.

"Can they return to the occupation of Ukraine with this? Yes. They need a breather for this - yes. They need time to gather strength again - yes. They need this time to, gathering strength, remove sanctions and get political support at least somewhere in the world - yes," said Zelensky.

He emphasized that in order to implement such plans, Ukraine would need to remain silent, and this will not happen.

"Ukraine will act <...> As long as we are alive, we will not let them become as strong as they were," Zelensky assured.