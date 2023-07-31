Representatives of about 40 countries to attend summit on war in Ukraine in Saudi Arabia - media

About 40 states are expected to attend an informal meeting in Saudi Arabia at week’s end to discuss ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. Russia is not among those invited.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Europa Press.

According to EU sources, at the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the countries will be represented at the level of national security advisors, just as they were at the previous meeting in Copenhagen in June. An EU representative will also attend the summit.

Russia is unlikely to join the discussion.

"This meeting is an opportunity for new contacts with our global partners and with Ukraine on the Ukrainian peace formula with a view to convening a Global Peace Summit," the sources in Brussels emphasized.

They reaffirmed the EU's support for the Ukrainian "peace formula" and the convening of the summit.

Read more: Czech Republic was invited to summit in Saudi Arabia regarding Ukraine

"Any initiative aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine must be based on respect for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the source added.

As reported, the Czech Republic was invited to the summit.