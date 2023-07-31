US won’t hesitate to impose new sanctions on North Korea if it supplies weapons to Russia - State Department

United States will impose sanctions on DPRK or any other country if it supplies weapons to Russia.

This was stated in Washington by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukirinform.

"We have previously imposed a number of sanctions on North Korea for various actions," he reminded.

Miller noted that the United States has imposed sanctions on individuals, companies and countries around the world that helped Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"We will not hesitate to do so in the future," the US administration official said.

As a reminder, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to the North Korea last week.