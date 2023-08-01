At night, "Shahed" UAVs attacked Kharkiv: they targeted school and sports facility. PHOTOS

Around midnight, the Russian invaders launched "Shahed" UAVs from the Belgorod region to attack Kharkiv.

Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, said this, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that the Shaheds targeted one of the educational institutions of the Saltivka district and a sports facility in the Shevchenko district. The latter's bodyguard was injured and hospitalized.

The head of the police of the Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko, said in a comment to "Suspilne" that Russia had launched six to seven Shahed drones over Kharkiv.

"There are at least two hits: one - in the building of the vocational school, the second - in the central part of the city.

At the vocational school, about half of the three-story building was destroyed, two floors of the central building collapsed," the police chief said.



