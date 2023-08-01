Drones attacked Moscow again, one of them hit "Moscow-City" building

Several drones attacked the Russian capital at night. One of them fell on the "Moscow-City" building, as it did on 30 July.

This was announced by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, Censor.NET reports.

"Several drones were shot down by air defence systems while trying to fly to Moscow. One flew to the same tower in the City as last time. The façade at the 21st-floor level was damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene," the statement said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, two drones were destroyed by air defence systems in the Odintsovo and Narofominsky districts. Another was "suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed on the territory of Moscow City".

On the night of 30 July, Moscow was attacked by three UAVs, and one person was injured. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that one drone was destroyed in the air over the Odintsovo district of Moscow region, while the other two were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed in Moscow City.