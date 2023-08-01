In Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing further advance of Defense Forces, - General Staff

Offensive operations of the AFU continue in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. More than 40 combat clashes took place during the past day.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the areas of Stepne, Sumy region, and Udy, Kharkiv region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 30 settlements, in particular, Senkivka, Turia, Bleshnia, and Buchky of the Chernihiv region were affected; Methodiivka, Sytne, Starykove, Mohrytsia, Stepok, and Riasne in the Sumy region and Udy, Veterynarne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Nesterne, and Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, successfully repulsed enemy attacks east of Berestovo in the Kharkiv region and near Novoselivskoye in the Luhansk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Druzheliubivka area of the Donetsk region. It carried out artillery and mortar attacks on more than 10 settlements, including Odradne, Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Fiholivka, Novomlynsk, and Zapadne of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched airstrikes north of Serebryanka and near Spirne, Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, more than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery shelling, including Rozdolivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanovske, Predtechine, and Bila Hora of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Avdiivka, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of New York and Avdiivka. Shelling of populated areas continues, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Krasnohorivka area. Defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the areas of Maryinka and Pobyeda. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of populated areas, including Mariinka, Pobeda, Heorhiivka, and Hostre of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Blahodatne, and Staromayorske. In the area of the latter, unsuccessful attempts were made to restore the lost position. Shelling of Vodiane, Vuhledar, and Blahodatne settlements of the Donetsk region continues.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. The occupiers carried out airstrikes in the Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Orihiv, Stepove, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery fire.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the Kherson direction. More than 25 settlements, including Dmytrivka and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region, were hit by artillery fire; Mykhaylivka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Lvove, Kherson, and Dniprovske of the Kherson region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and continue to attack the enemy with fire.

Over the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces has struck 7 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and 3 strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 5 enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes, a heavy flamethrower system of volley fire TOS-1A "Solntsepok", 5 artillery pieces in firing positions, 2 electronic warfare stations, an ammunition warehouse, and 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.