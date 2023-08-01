Group of enemy saboteurs tried to cross border of Ukraine in Chernihiv region (updated)

A group of enemy saboteurs tried again to cross the state border of Ukraine.

This was reported by the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to Naiev, last night in the northern direction, within the limits of the Chernihiv region, an attempt to cross the state border of Ukraine by a subversive reconnaissance group of the enemy was stopped. Four armed persons were spotted by border guards of the 2nd border outpost using thermal imagers.

"According to the decision of the senior observation post, the fire was opened on the enemy, which forced him to move back. At the same time, following an alarm signal, reserves from the border detachment and the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced to the scene. Thanks to the skillful actions of the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy once again suffered losses and did not achieve the set goal," Naiev sums up.

Read more: Over past day, enemy shelled border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 7 times

Later, the information was confirmed by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

"This night in Chernihiv Oblast, border guards stopped an attempt by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine. With the help of a thermal imager, the observation post of the border outpost detected four people who were moving from the territory of the aggressor country.

They immediately opened fire on the saboteurs. And under the influence of fire from the border guards, the enemy retreated. To strengthen this direction, the reserves of the units of the State Customs Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were deployed. Thanks to our courageous border guards who, thanks to their vigilance, once again foiled the enemy's plans," Klymenko noted.