AFU are conducting offensive operations south of Bakhmut, - General Staff

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy’s offensive in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalev, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Military Media Center.

"Ukrainian troops are conducting offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut. Heavy fighting is going on, the enemy is putting up strong resistance, using reserves, and suffering significant losses," the report says.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy two more ammunition depots of Russian troops in Bakhmut sector - Cherevaty