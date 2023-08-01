US concluded agreement with Bulgaria and South Korea to provide Ukraine with 155-mm counter-offensive ammunition, - FT

The Biden administration is seeking to increase the supply of critical ammunition to Ukraine to support a counter-offensive against Russian troops.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

The effort is focused on delivering more 155mm rounds, used in howitzers that Ukraine is deploying along the front line, and includes deliveries from international allies in the short term and plans to increase production in the US over the next two years.

According to US officials, Ukraine is currently firing up to 8,000 artillery rounds a day, which is much more than the US.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine receives $1.25bn in grants from the US

According to the newspaper, officials said that the Biden administration had known for months that Ukraine would face supply disruptions due to the high rate of burning ammunition, and with the start of the counteroffensive, it stepped up efforts to deliver shells to the front line.

The US Army is also building more production lines, including a facility in Ontario, Canada, and a new assembly line in Texas. Army officials have said they may also build new facilities to load, assemble and package 155mm rounds in Arkansas, Iowa, and Kansas.

According to one US official, this decision "helped to provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition and prevent its exhaustion".

The US has already signed agreements with Bulgaria and South Korea to supply such munitions to Ukraine and is in talks with Japan, officials said.

Read also: South Korea to provide Ukraine with demining equipment

However, the US Army's efforts to increase its monthly production of critical munitions to 90,000 units will continue until 2025, which underscores the difficulty of rapidly increasing such production, especially if the US has not previously focused on this, the publication notes.

"We're at a point where the US is supplying Ukraine with as many munitions as they can, and giving as much as they can while maintaining reserves that they think are important to have in case of an unforeseen crisis," said Stacey Pettijohn, director of the defense program at CNAS.

"President Biden has stated that he is ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the US National Security Council added.