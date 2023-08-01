Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles are extremely difficult to intercept with conventional air defense means, - Ihnat

The long-range Storm Shadow missiles transferred to Ukraine fly at a fairly low altitude, which complicates the process of their interception. However, it should not be ruled out that the enemy can shoot them down.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Both Storm Shadow and SCALP, and the same in the future, I hope, Taurus - these are missiles that fly quite low. It is extremely difficult to intercept them with conventional air defense means," said Ignat.

However, he noted that these are the same cruise missiles that the enemy uses against Ukraine.

"The same Kh-101s. I mean the same class. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that they (Storm Shadow. - Ed.) are shot down...

But these missiles have already shown that they reach. And they arrive very nicely, which we really like," the spokesman said.

Ignat emphasized that this is why Ukraine needs more such weapons.

"And decision-making by our partners (regarding Taurus. - Ed.) would be very timely," he added.