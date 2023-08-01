3 foreign ships entered Ukrainian port under supervision of NATO aircraft, - Forbes

Three cargo ships belonging to Greek, Israeli and Turkish-Georgian companies arrived at one of the Ukrainian grain terminals in the Danube Delta.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this is reported by Forbes.

As noted, this is the first arrival of foreign ships to Ukrainian ports after Russia refuses to extend the "grain agreement".

According to Forbes, the Greek, and Israeli ships passed in the direction of the port of "Izmail" through the Bosphorus and the Turkish-Georgian ship - from northern Turkey. They walked with transponders on, not hiding their course.

The passage of the vessels was reportedly observed by four NATO reconnaissance aircraft: a US Navy P-8 patrol aircraft, a military Challenger surface-scanning radar, a US Air Force RQ-4 drone, and a NATO E-3 early warning aircraft.

None of them had weapons on board, but NATO fighters, including Italian Eurofighters and Romanian F-16s, were on duty in Romania.

"The report that three civilian vessels reached Ukraine unhindered may indicate that Russia is either unwilling or unable to conduct ship searches at this time," the publication quotes a comment from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).