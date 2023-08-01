Strikes against Russia reduce Kremlin’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, - New York Times

Drone attacks on Moscow and other regions of the Russian Federation deepen the differences among the Russian command.

This is stated in the material of The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

The publication notes that the targets of the attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation are military facilities that help wage war against Ukraine.

The authors also say that strikes on the Russian Federation have not only symbolic but also strategic significance.

"Ukraine's attacks on Russia are more than symbolic retaliation, military analysts say and could be critical to Kyiv's broader efforts to reduce the Kremlin's ability to wage war.

They could force Russian military planners to make difficult decisions about how to deploy resources and inflame already deep divisions within the Russian command," the journalists noted.

The publication also quotes the ex-commander-in-chief of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, who stated that the strikes on Russia should be considered in the context of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Read more: US State Department on UAV attack on Moscow: We do not encourage Ukraine to attack Russian Federation, but let it decide