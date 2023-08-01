Russian invaders damaged 274 cultural monuments in Ukraine, - UNESCO

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 274 cultural objects in 14 regions have been damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the UNESCO website.

"As of July 26, 2023, UNESCO has confirmed damage to 274 sites since February 24, 2022 – 117 religious sites, 27 museums, 98 buildings of historical and/or artistic interest, 19 monuments, 12 libraries, 1 archive," the message says.

UNESCO recorded the most damage to cultural objects in Donetsk - 78 objects. 55 objects were damaged in the Kharkiv region), 38 in the Kyiv region, 33 objects in the Luhansk region. There is also damage in the Chernihiv (17), Zaporizhia and Sumy (12 objects each), Odesa and Mykolaiv (8 each), Kherson (6), Zhytomyr (3), Vinnytsia (2) and Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions (1 each ).

UNESCO said it was conducting a preliminary assessment of damage to cultural property by cross-checking incident reports from several reliable sources.

Watch more: UNESCO mission arrived in Odesa to investigate consequences of Russian missile attacks on World Heritage sites. VIDEO