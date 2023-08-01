Russians are trying to storm in Svativ direction, Armed Forces are repelling enemy attacks all day long, - Ministry of Defense

The Russian occupiers have increased the number of shelling in the Bakhmut direction, and in the Svativ direction AFU has been repelling enemy attacks all day.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We feel enemy attacks the most in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, but they (occupiers. - Ed.) are also trying to storm in the Svativ direction. We are repelling enemy attacks there all day today," she said.

The deputy minister of defense also emphasized that the enemy has increased the number of shelling in the direction of Bakhmut.

"It must be said that for the second day in a row we have recorded an increase in shelling from the enemy in the Bakhmut direction, and in fact, our forces are under continuous artillery fire in all these directions," Maliar added.

On the northern flank of the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are trying to regain the previously occupied positions, but they are not succeeding, she concluded.