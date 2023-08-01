NATO could protect civilian ships in Black Sea in same way it protects them from pirates near Africa, - Ambassador to Germany Makeev

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, believes that NATO could protect civilian ships from the Russian fleet in the Black Sea in the same way that the Alliance does it near the Horn of Africa, driving away pirates.

He stated this in an interview with the German publication Rheinische Post, Censor.NET reports.

"Now Russia has cut off all these routes. The Danube, the railway, and the road are not enough. If NATO would protect Ukrainian cargo and merchant ships going in the Black Sea, it would be very good, just as NATO and the EU protect or have protected the sea routes from piracy in the Mediterranean Sea or the Horn of Africa. Currently, no ship feels safe and free in the Black Sea," Makeev said.

He emphasized that free navigation in international waters is in the interests of any captain or shipping company and, in fact, any country. At the same time, Ukraine has grain for 400 million people, which it is able to transport to many countries of the world.

