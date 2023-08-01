In July, Russians lost more than 17,000 soldiers, - Ministry of Defense

The losses of the occupiers amounted to 17,820 soldiers and 2,567 units of weapons and military equipment in July

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

The Defense Forces also managed to destroy a significant amount of weapons and military equipment of the Russian troops.

In particular:

174 tanks;

337 combat armored vehicles;

677 artillery systems;

67 MLRS;

73 air defense installations;

530 units of auto equipment;

138 units of special equipment.

In addition, our defenders shot down 3 enemy helicopters, as well as 482 unmanned aerial vehicles and 86 cruise missiles.

See more: Rescue workers resumed work in residential buildings destroyed by enemy aerial bombs in Izium. PHOTOS