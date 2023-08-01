Ukrainian prisoners handed over by Russia to Hungary were threatened with "punishment for desertion", - mass media

Ukrainian prisoners, who were handed over to Hungary by Russia without agreement with Kyiv, were threatened that they would be "punished for desertion" or immediately returned to the front if they returned to Ukraine.

This is reported in the materials of Kyiv Independent and Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists managed to find out from unnamed diplomats that Ukrainian prisoners of war were persuaded in Hungary that it is better not to return to Ukraine, because they face an immediate return to the front or a trial for "desertion". They were also persuaded to accept Hungarian citizenship.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, said in a public comment that the Ukrainian side has information, which is also confirmed by those prisoners who have already been returned, that they were "subjected to psychological pressure and they received distorted information."

The Kyiv Independent notes that Nikolenko and the representative of the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Petro Yatsenko, in their comments avoided specifics on whether the Ukrainian prisoners were under pressure from the representatives of the Hungarian authorities.

Watch more: Today, another 10 children were returned to Ukraine - Mykola Kuleba. VIDEO

The materials contain the testimony of anonymous interlocutors, from which it follows that the prisoners of war transferred to Hungary had surnames of Hungarian origin, but only one spoke Hungarian and had dual citizenship. They were captured near Kupiansk and were in a camp about which the Ukrainian side had practically no information.

One of the anonymous interlocutors among the diplomats said that the prisoners were brought from Russia to Hungary allegedly in transit through Turkey, but did not say exactly how. From open flight data, journalists did not see flights of government planes between Turkey and Hungary on the days when this transfer could have taken place.

Ukrainian officials refused to comment on this issue.

Six of the Ukrainian prisoners of war that Russia handed over to Hungary are "still in the EU, probably in Hungary," and five have returned to Ukraine.