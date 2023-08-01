Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace - Defense Ministry. PHOTO

Polish Ministry of Defense confirms that two Belarusian helicopters violated country’s airspace during "exercises".

According to the agency's press service, two Belarusian helicopters crossed the Polish border near Bialowieza at a very low altitude, so it was difficult to detect them with radar systems. Because of this, in the morning the Polish army said that they had not recorded any violation of airspace.

The Polish Ministry of Defense said that Belarus had previously warned about the exercises. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak instructed to increase the number of soldiers on the border and "allocate additional forces and means," including combat helicopters. NATO was informed about the incident.

The Polish Foreign Ministry will also summon the charge d'affaires of Belarus for explanations.

Earlier, a photo of Belarusian helicopters in Poland was published by Polish volunteer Eliza Kowalczyk. Local OSINT analysts found that the helicopters flew over the center of Białowieża.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces had previously denied the airspace violation.

