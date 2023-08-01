Ukrainian Armed Forces continue offensive at Melitopol and Berdiansk directions - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information about Defense Forces’ offensive in south on August 1.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff official Facebook.

The statement reads: "The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidate on the achieved lines, and carry out counter-battery measures."

The General Staff also noted that in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russians are focusing their main efforts on preventing further advancement of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 localities came under artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Bilohirya, Orikhiv and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

"In the Kherson sector, more than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Sadove, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Mykhailivka and the city of Kherson," the General Staff summarized.

