Several Shahed groups launched from southern direction - Air Force (updated)

Several Shahed groups were launched from Krasnodar region of Russia.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Telegram of Air Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Launches of several groups of Shahed UAVs from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk have been recorded!" the statement reads.

Later, the Air Force added that the estimated time of entry into Ukrainian airspace was after midnight, and called for people to go to the shelter in case of an air alert.