Zelenskyy: This week will be important for Ukraine’s foreign policy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this week "will be very important for Ukraine, for our foreign policy."

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this during his address on the evening of August 1.

"A month remains before the start of the new political season in the partner countries. We will do our best to make this season as conducive as possible to our movement forward, to victory, to our desire to restore peace for all of Ukraine without exception," he said.

"More political support for Ukraine. More weapons for our soldiers. Full responsibility of the terrorist state for everything it did against Ukraine, against our cities, villages, against our people," he said.

As expected, a meeting of advisors to the heads of state is to be held in Saudi Arabia on August 4-5 to prepare for the Peace Summit.

