About 50 thousand Ukrainians became disabled during war, losing limbs - The Wall Street Journal
It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to ТSN.
The analysts refer to an estimate by the German company Ottobock, which is the world's largest manufacturer of prosthetics, and its medical partners.
It is noted that in fact, the number of people who have become disabled as a result of limb amputation may be more than 50,000. The fact is that the process of prosthetics takes time. Often, amputations are performed weeks or even months after the injury.
Another important factor is the high cost of prosthetics. It is no secret that the cost of a prosthesis can reach 50 thousand euros. The 20 thousand euros payment from the state is not enough, so people are forced to turn to charitable organizations for help.
The Kyiv-based Houp Foundation has estimated that
- about 200 thousand Ukrainians have been seriously injured in the war;
- About 20,000 of them received injuries requiring amputation.