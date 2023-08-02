Let’s not allow political instants to spoil relations between Ukrainian and Polish peoples, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on recent developments in relations with Poland.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to President's Twitter.

"European nations know that the freedom of each individual is strongest when it is the common freedom of all. In Europe, we know how to unite and defend our values side by side, regardless of the seasons and moods, political currents and personal ambitions. But now we see various signals that politics is sometimes trying to be above unity, and emotions above the fundamental interests of nations.

Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and the freedom of the whole of Europe, and we are grateful to every nation that helps. We are extremely grateful for the historical support of Poland, which, together with us, has become a real shield of Europe from sea to sea. And there cannot be a single crack in this shield," Zelenskyy wrote.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that emotions should cool down.

"We will not allow any political instants to spoil the relations between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples, and emotions should definitely cool down. The freedom and good of our peoples, the values of our Europe and the victory over the common Russian enemy are above all," Zelenskyy said.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki to visit Ukraine because of the statements made by the Minister of the Office of the President of Poland, Head of the Office of International Policy Marcin Przydach. On Polish TVP, Przydacz said that Ukraine has received a lot of support from Poland. And that Ukraine "should start to appreciate the role that Poland has played for Ukraine in recent years."

The Polish Foreign Ministry reported that it had invited the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland "in connection with the statements of representatives of the Ukrainian authorities."

