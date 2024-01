A large convoy of military equipment accompanied by the Russian Guard passed through Mariupol in the direction of Berdiansk.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: During week, Defense Forces destroyed 4,000 occupiers and 616 units of enemy military equipment, - Pavliuk. INFOGRAPHICS

He said that the column included at least: