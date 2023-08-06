Participants of summit in Saudi Arabia agreed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine should be basis of peaceful settlement, - Reuters

The participants of the summit on the Ukrainian peace formula, which is taking place in Jeddah, agree that the basis of any peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine should be respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to an unnamed representative of the EU, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the representative of the EU described the negotiations as positive and pointed out that the participants of the meeting reached an agreement that "respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine should be the basis of any peaceful settlement."

"The representative of the European Union said that there will be no joint statement after the meeting, but the Saudis will present a plan for further negotiations with working groups to discuss such issues as global food security, nuclear security, and the release of prisoners," the report said.

