China’s Eurasian Affairs Representative Li Hui welcomed the idea of holding future summits in the same format as the one held in Jeddah.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"We have many differences and we have heard different positions, but it is important that our principles are common," Lee said before the meeting.

An unnamed source from the EU said that the representative of China took an active part and was positive about the idea of a third meeting in the same format. It is noted that the participation of China is a great diplomatic success of Ukraine, because at the previous meeting, which took place in Copenhagen, there was no representative of China, although he was invited.

