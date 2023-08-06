Heads of foreign ministries of Czech Republic and France condemned attack by Russian Federation on blood transfusion center in Kharkiv region

The foreign ministers of the Czech Republic and France reacted to the latest massive Russian missile attacks on the cities of Ukraine, in particular the attack on the blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by European Truth.

The head of the French Foreign Ministry, Catherine Colonna, said that she "strongly condemns" Russia's massive missile attacks on August 5-6, in particular on the blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region, and emphasized that the deliberate targeting of civilian objects is a war crime.

The minister added that France, in cooperation with other allies, will continue to help Ukraine further exercise its right to self-defense, as well as support the work of Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court to bring to justice those involved in Russian war crimes.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: shelling of Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka, administrative building was damaged in Toretsk. PHOTOS

"The attack on the blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv Region is yet another proof of Russia's inhumane behavior. Those responsible for this act of terror must be punished, and the Czech Republic will make every effort to do so," said the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, Jan Lipavsky.