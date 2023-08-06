Budanov said that his words about sources of Defense Intelligence in Kremlin are element of information warfare

The information that the Defense Intelligence has its own sources in the Kremlin forces the Russians to conduct constant checks and paralyze their own work.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the Bulgarian TV channel bTV, Censor.NET reports.

"They understand that we still have our sources. Information has always been a weapon - let them check, let them search," he noted, adding that the very fact that Defense Intelligence has its sources in the Kremlin is not news to them.

"I can give such an example. It was before the war... There was one case when they realized that there was a leak of information in the team. What did they start doing? They started checking absolutely everyone... They started checking everyone who has relatives, contacts of relatives in Ukraine. As you can guess, almost everyone has them. Based on the results of this case alone, they imprisoned three people, and 31 people were released and transferred to other places. Another large percentage of people came under some pressure. That is they paralyzed their own work," Budanov said.

