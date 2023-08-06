During day, enemy launched 30 missile and 48 airstrikes, - General Staff

During the day, the occupiers launched 30 missile and 48 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, as well as shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 32 times with volley fire systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m..

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians have been killed and wounded, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed," the report says.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Petropavlivka and Podoly of the Kharkiv region, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, in the Avdiivka direction, near Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Krasnohorivka, in the Staromayorsk district of the Donetsk region, in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, Olhivka in the Kherson region.

The occupiers carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 91 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions of Ukraine, in particular the cities of Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kherson.

"The probability of missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high," the General Staff notes.

