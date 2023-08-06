Czech Republic hands over simulator for F-16 pilot training to Ukraine

On the Air Force Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky saw the F-16 fighter jet control simulator, which was donated by the Czech Republic, in operation.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with referene to the site of President.

"Using this simulator, the Ukrainian military is currently studying the features of modern equipment and its capabilities," the statement said.

During the inspection of samples of weapons and military equipment, Zelenskyy tested the operation of the complex in practice and hit one of the virtual targets - Tu-95.

On the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky inspected modern weapons and military equipment in service with the Ukrainian defenders of the sky, talked to the soldiers, and took part in the redemption of the "Fighters of Evil" postage stamp set.