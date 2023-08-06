If someone thinks that the war is "somewhere else," they need to come back to reality - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that victory requires maximum concentration of the entire society.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Ukrainian President.

Zelensky said: "Ukraine needs only strength, only maximum focus on achieving victory. If someone already thinks that the war is "somewhere else" and that someone else has to win the war, then we need to return to reality. Only as a nation can we get through this. Every day we need to deliver results for Ukraine, for everyone who is fighting for Ukraine."

