This week enemy fired 65 missiles and 178 attack drones at Ukraine, - Zelensky

Over the past week, Russia launched 65 different missiles and 178 attack drones, including 87 Shaheds, at Ukraine.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his video appeal.

"This week alone, Russian terrorists have already used 65 different missiles and 178 attack drones against us, including 87 "Shaheeds". We managed to shoot down a significant number of them," he said.

"Here, in our skies, we can prove that terror is losing. All together we can prove it - all partners. The responsible position of each partner in supplying air defense systems and missiles to them is very important," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine needs full protection from terror so that it does not have to think about how to protect other nations from it.

Zelensky also said today that by creating its own air shield, Ukraine is creating the basis for an air shield for the whole of Europe.