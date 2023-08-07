Last week, AFU destroyed 340 units of enemy equipment and captured 30 occupiers, - Ministry of Defense

Last week, in the South and East, Ukrainian defenders captured 30 people, destroyed more than 340 units of enemy military equipment.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, during an interview with the Military Media Center, Censor.NET informs.

"During the past week, the Ukrainian military in the South and East captured 30 people, destroyed more than 340 units of military equipment, in particular: tanks, mortars, howitzers, rocket launchers, enemy air defense systems, more than 70 places of concentration of personnel of the Russian army, about 10 control points, 15 anti-aircraft missile systems, more than 60 artillery installations, about 10 warehouses with ammunition and radio-electronic warfare stations," the message says.

