The enemy continues to attack the territory of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians shelled the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district (Kharkiv region. - Ed.), hitting a house. We know of two dead and three wounded people," the report says.

Read more: Situation in Kharkiv region: missile attacks on regional center, guided aerial bomb attacks and shelling of 5 districts. There are victims