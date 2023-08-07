Authorities should restore electronic declaration and access to declarations without manipulations and "holes", - statement of NGO

Civil society organizations and journalists are calling on the authorities to restore e-declaration.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

"We call on the authorities to restore e-declaration and public access to the declarations of public officials. Without manipulations and loopholes. Without concealing from the public the data that has allowed us to identify corruption links for years.

We welcome the adoption of the draft law on the restoration of electronic declaration(No. 9534) in the first reading. However, we should note that the draft law currently contains risks that will not make the declaration process effective and transparent. This means that it will not allow us to identify those who use budget funds and positions for personal enrichment during the war. Both our victory today and the world's trust in Ukraine depend on the latter," the statement said.

The appeal states that before the second reading, MPs should make the following changes to the draft law to meet the public demand and maintain the trust of international partners:



- Ensure that declarations are made public to the same extent as before the invasion, including information about third parties with whom officials are affiliated. Currently, it is proposed to withhold the names of third parties in the declarations from public access.



- Eliminate non-transparent thresholds for the market value of the use of an object. Officials will not be able to declare the lease of property worth less than UAH 134,000. In particular, they will not be able to enter into lease agreements with a lower value of use. Or to hide behind a fictitious valuation.

"We call on the people's deputies of Ukraine:



1. To correct the above-mentioned shortcomings of the draft law on the restoration of pre-voting declaration in the second reading;

2. Not to delay the consideration of the draft law and to return mandatory electronic declaration as soon as possible," the authors of the appeal concluded.

The statement was signed by: Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Automaidan, Civil Council at the NACP, Association of Open Data, Institute of Legislative Ideas, CHESNO Movement, DEJURE Foundation, Centre for Public Monitoring and Research, Centre for Economic Strategy, Anti-Corruption Headquarters, Transparency International Ukraine, StateWatch, YouControl, Kryvy Rih Investigation Centre, Advocates Advisory Group, Centre of Policy and Legal Reform

