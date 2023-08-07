Already 2,598 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity, - Lubinets

Together with 22 Ukrainian soldiers who were freed from Russian captivity, 2,598 Ukrainians have already returned home.

the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets

"The long-awaited news — 22 Ukrainian soldiers are at home! These are the defenders of Ukraine who participated in battles in various directions. The youngest fighter is only 23 years old. There are wounded among them. Rehabilitation awaits the soldiers ahead. So far, 2,598 Ukrainians have returned home. This is the 48th exchange that was successfully carried out," he said.

The Ombudsman added that our state is taking all possible steps to bring its citizens home. According to him, each repatriation is the result of painstaking work.

on August 7, Ukraine returned another 22 defenders from Russian captivity, including officers who participated in battles against the invaders.